Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analysis & Forecast for September 2020

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) is 295.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.17 and a high of $93.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The NKLA stock was last observed hovering at around $41.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $40.81, the stock is 0.82% and -12.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.3 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 69.55% off its SMA200. NKLA registered 303.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 254.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.25.

The stock witnessed a 36.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.09%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.70% over the week and 8.65% over the month.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has around 256 employees, a market worth around $14.70B and $0.44M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 301.28% and -56.58% from its 52-week high.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nikola Corporation (NKLA) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nikola Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $30k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.00% this year.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 303.79M, and float is at 97.62M with Short Float at 12.45%.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Nikola Corporation (NKLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by UBBEN JEFFREY W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that UBBEN JEFFREY W sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $42.69 per share for a total of $59.77 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10.28 million shares.