QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Volatility At 2.05%, Should You Add A Position?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) is 34.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.00 and a high of $118.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The QCOM stock was last observed hovering at around $118.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.9% off its average median price target of $121.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.47% off the consensus price target high of $166.51 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are -60.95% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $119.10, the stock is 5.85% and 18.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.67 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 37.69% off its SMA200. QCOM registered 53.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $104.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $85.78.

The stock witnessed a 12.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.73%, and is 2.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $131.90B and $20.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 50.36 and Fwd P/E is 18.66. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.34% and 0.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.16 with sales reaching $5.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 216.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.40% in year-over-year returns.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Top Institutional Holders

2,131 institutions hold shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 80.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.13B, and float is at 1.13B with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 79.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 104.17 million shares valued at $9.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.23% of the QCOM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 77.34 million shares valued at $7.05 billion to account for 6.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 51.33 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $4.68 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 47.44 million with a market value of $4.33 billion.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by POLEK ERIN L, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that POLEK ERIN L sold 54 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $107.42 per share for a total of $5801.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

QUALCOMM Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 30 that Palkhiwala Akash J. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,925 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 30 and was made at $102.42 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17790.0 shares of the QCOM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, MOLLENKOPF STEVEN M (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 219,131 shares at an average price of $93.66 for $20.52 million. The insider now directly holds 477,240 shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 219.37% up over the past 12 months. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) is 14.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.63% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.