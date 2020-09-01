Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) And Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Among Headliners

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) shares are 117.48% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.75% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +348.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -68.54% down YTD and -50.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.45% and -27.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 13, 2016, ROTH Capital recommended the MARK stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 31, 2018.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -120.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.11 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.24, up 82.10% from -$0.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.21 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), on the other hand, is trading around $61.25 with a market cap of $8.46B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 3.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.35 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLAN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -37.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $118.6 million. This represented a -14.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $103.84 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.29 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.30 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Oct 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $627.22 million from $649.81 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$1.5 million, significantly higher than the -$1.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.97 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at Anaplan Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 24 times and accounting for 1,535,269 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,641,868 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 40 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.94M shares after the latest sales, with 5.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.70% with a share float percentage of 125.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anaplan Inc. having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.37 million shares worth more than $515.24 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coatue Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.63 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $391.12 million and represent 6.30% of shares outstanding.