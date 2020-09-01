Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) Is Down -89.04% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Shiloh Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLO) is -89.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHLO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 90.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.39, the stock is -69.82% and -73.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.15 million and changing -64.21% at the moment leaves the stock -82.11% off its SMA200. SHLO registered -90.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4623 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.5381.

The stock witnessed a -72.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.67%, and is -65.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.34% over the week and 9.92% over the month.

Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $9.45M and $923.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -47.99% and -91.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) Analyst Forecasts

Shiloh Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $259.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -364.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year.

Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) Top Institutional Holders

64 institutions hold shares in Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO), with 8.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.47% while institutional investors hold 63.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.79M, and float is at 15.56M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 40.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.51 million shares valued at $2.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.25% of the SHLO Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Weber, Alan W. with 1.37 million shares valued at $2.23 million to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.71 million shares representing 2.92% and valued at over $1.15 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 0.4 million with a market value of $0.65 million.

Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Etzkorn Lillian, the company’s SVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Etzkorn Lillian sold 1,671 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 28 at a price of $1.55 per share for a total of $2590.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64928.0 shares.

Shiloh Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 that Hermiz Ramzi (President and CEO) bought a total of 12,998 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 and was made at $1.04 per share for $13458.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.46 million shares of the SHLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Etzkorn Lillian (SVP and CFO) disposed off 1,276 shares at an average price of $3.80 for $4849.0. The insider now directly holds 66,599 shares of Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO).

Shiloh Industries Inc. (SHLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ArcelorMittal (MT) that is trading -12.60% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -20.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -85.02% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.48.