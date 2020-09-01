Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) up 18.79% since start of the year

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is 18.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $3.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The SINT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.67% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 55.75% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.77, the stock is -19.96% and -14.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.65 million and changing 10.62% at the moment leaves the stock 40.85% off its SMA200. SINT registered 18.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 172.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.47% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $268.11k.

The stock witnessed a -14.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 140.49%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.68% over the week and 11.91% over the month.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $41.26M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 532.14% and -46.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.80%).

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sintx Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $210k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), with 902.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.68% while institutional investors hold 0.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.54M, and float is at 24.16M with Short Float at 2.51%. Institutions hold 0.72% of the Float.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.