Stocks that are not receiving major attention: CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY), Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares are 230.10% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.37% or $0.33 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +434.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.74% down YTD and 65.05% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.25% and 82.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 31, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the CBAY stock is a Overweight, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 04, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.50 to suggest that the CBAY stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.25 and -$0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.01 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 10,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shah Sujal, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 3,100 shares worth $17205.0 at $5.55 per share on Sep 23. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 5,000 CBAY shares valued at $21500.0 on Oct 10. The shares were bought at $4.30 per share.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC), on the other hand, is trading around $28.18 with a market cap of $2.87B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.81 and spell out a more modest performance – a 5.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.9 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

THC’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $702.0 million. This represented a 80.76% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.65 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.83 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.23 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $26.25 billion from $23.82 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.37 billion, significantly higher than the $294.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.08 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 27 times at Tenet Healthcare Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 277,776 shares. Insider sales totaled 39,013 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.71M shares after the latest sales, with 41.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.80% with a share float percentage of 103.52M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tenet Healthcare Corporation having a total of 352 institutions that hold shares in the company.