Stocks that are not receiving major attention: iBio Inc. (IBIO), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

iBio Inc. (AMEX: IBIO) shares are 739.36% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.79% or -$0.06 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +895.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.95% down YTD and 27.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.43% and -52.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the IBIO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.09 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.10. The forecasts give the iBio Inc. stock a price target range of $3.10 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.10. The two limits represent an upside potential of 32.58% or 32.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.08 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 246,368 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,624,392. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 124,392 and 1,624,392 in purchases and sales respectively.

Eastern Capital LTD, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 7,264,864 shares worth $28.43 million at $3.91 per share on Aug 10. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 15,864,436 IBIO shares valued at $46.33 million on Aug 11. The shares were sold at $2.92 per share. Eastern Capital LTD (10% Owner) sold 1,355,604 shares at $3.83 per share on Aug 07 for a total of $5.19 million while Eastern Capital LTD, (10% Owner) sold 2,768,137 shares on Aug 06 for $11.57 million with each share fetching $4.18.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO), on the other hand, is trading around $2.82 with a market cap of $186.63M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.57 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SOLO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.43 million. This represented a -36808.33% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $12000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $50.92 million from $19.68 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.47 million, significantly higher than the -$11.13 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.72 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 47.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.40% with a share float percentage of 45.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. having a total of 18 institutions that hold shares in the company.