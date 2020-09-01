Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Brickell Biotech Inc. (BBI), Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL)

Brickell Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares are -37.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.18% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +32.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -76.38% down YTD and -16.07% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.71% and 2.62% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 25, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the BBI stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Lake Street had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 28, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the BBI stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.94. The forecasts give the Brickell Biotech Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 84.33% or 81.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.49 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 263,431 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,772. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 236,565 and 1,770 in purchases and sales respectively.

Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), on the other hand, is trading around $1.74 with a market cap of $27.06M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vislink Technologies Inc. (VISL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VISL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -66.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.67 million. This represented a 22.35% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.01 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.05 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$10.70 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2018), the total assets figure advanced to $24.49 million from $21.77 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$7.72 million, significantly lower than the -$1.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$7.88 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Vislink Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 327,870 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 41.38k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.00% with a share float percentage of 15.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vislink Technologies Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company.