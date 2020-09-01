Stocks That Should Surprise the Market: Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ)

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shares are 7.24% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.24% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +302.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.84% down YTD and 63.00% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.21% and 63.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 24, 2017, Piper Jaffray recommended the ZSAN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Maxim Group had Initiated the stock as a Buy on April 17, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the ZSAN stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.63. The forecasts give the Zosano Pharma Corporation stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.71% or 18.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.12, up from the -$0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 11 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 937,155 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 247,500 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ), on the other hand, is trading around $1.46 with a market cap of $219.00M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$7.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HTZ’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -7.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $778.0 million. This represented a 6.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $832.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$5.86 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.40 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $23.12 billion from $25.84 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $626.0 million, significantly lower than the $1.05 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.4 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Hertz Global Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 5,602,055 shares. Insider sales totaled 137,572 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 674.81k shares after the latest sales, with -98.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.70% with a share float percentage of 155.64M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hertz Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 248 institutions that hold shares in the company.