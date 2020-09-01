Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NMTR), CohBar Inc. (CWBR)

9 Meters Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: NMTR) shares are 17.03% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.73% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 15.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.49% and 37.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NMTR stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.65. The forecasts give the 9 Meters Biopharma Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.0% or 87.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -85.70% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Constantino Michael T., a Director at the company, bought 34,108 shares worth $25581.0 at $0.75 per share on Aug 20. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier bought another 70,000 NMTR shares valued at $48300.0 on Aug 21. The shares were bought at $0.69 per share. Sirgo Mark A (Director) bought 100,000 shares at $0.56 per share on Aug 17 for a total of $56000.0 while Temperato John, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 35,000 shares on Aug 17 for $19831.0 with each share fetching $0.57.

CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.93 with a market cap of $50.08M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the CohBar Inc. (CWBR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CWBR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$1.09 million. This represented a 137.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

Short term investments amounted to $0.25 million while total current assets were at $13.11 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.79 million, significantly higher than the -$5.68 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.8 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at CohBar Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 40,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 40,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.83M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 32.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.90% with a share float percentage of 31.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CohBar Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.18 million shares worth more than $1.83 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 2.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 0.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 million and represent 2.13% of shares outstanding.