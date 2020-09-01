Summarizing The Case For Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) shares are 42.28% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.05% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +210.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -61.32% down YTD and 109.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.30% and -6.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.59. The forecasts give the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. stock a price target range of $2.38 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.38. The two limits represent an downside potential of -182.77% or -182.77%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 4 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 17,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 5,000 KNDI shares valued at $23550.0 on Nov 21. The shares were sold at $4.71 per share.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.80 with a market cap of $73.29M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WLL’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $117.78 million. This represented a -28.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $91.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$6.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.73 billion from $4.53 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $67.26 million, significantly lower than the $381.93 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$157.42 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Whiting Petroleum Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 9,993 shares. Insider sales totaled 59,543 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 652.69k shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.70% with a share float percentage of 90.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Whiting Petroleum Corporation having a total of 281 institutions that hold shares in the company.