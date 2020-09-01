Summarizing The Case For Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) shares are 145.33% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.31% or $0.14 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +200.00% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.83% down YTD and -12.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.19% and -35.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 21, 2016, Gabelli & Co recommended the NAK stock is a Buy, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Initiated the stock as a Buy on October 19, 2017. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the NAK stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.05. The forecasts give the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock a price target range of $3.72 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.77% or 38.24%.

Co-Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX), on the other hand, is trading around $10.90 with a market cap of $306.07M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Co-Diagnostics Inc. (CODX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CODX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 30.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.7 million. This represented a 84.6% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $24.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.43 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $36.42 million from $20.48 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$0.35 million, significantly higher than the -$2.7 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$0.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Co-Diagnostics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 4 times and accounting for 100,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 125,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.8M shares after the latest sales, with -0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 24.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.10% with a share float percentage of 25.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Co-Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.8 million shares worth more than $34.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 6.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 1.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.2 million and represent 4.64% of shares outstanding.