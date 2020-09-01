The incline in Pinterest Inc. (PINS) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) is 97.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.10 and a high of $38.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The PINS stock was last observed hovering at around $35.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $36.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.42% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -104.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.79, the stock is 5.36% and 27.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.97 million and changing 4.10% at the moment leaves the stock 70.43% off its SMA200. PINS registered 6.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.22.

The stock witnessed a 7.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.38%, and is 11.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 4.93% over the month.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has around 2217 employees, a market worth around $21.56B and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 171.92. Profit margin for the company is -32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.26% and -3.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.70%).

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.02 with sales reaching $375.06M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 26.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 34.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Top Institutional Holders

469 institutions hold shares in Pinterest Inc. (PINS), with 186.17k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 60.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 586.74M, and float is at 459.78M with Short Float at 4.68%. Institutions hold 60.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.13 million shares valued at $712.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.95% of the PINS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Flossbach von Storch AG with 18.88 million shares valued at $418.51 million to account for 4.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 16.74 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $371.09 million, while Harris Associates L.P. holds 3.57% of the shares totaling 16.52 million with a market value of $366.3 million.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Insider Activity

A total of 128 insider transactions have happened at Pinterest Inc. (PINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 65 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yang Tseli Lily, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Yang Tseli Lily sold 1,269 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $34.43 per share for a total of $43692.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76123.0 shares.

Pinterest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Yang Tseli Lily (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,440 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $34.20 per share for $49242.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 76123.0 shares of the PINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Morgenfeld Todd R (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 35,963 shares at an average price of $34.20 for $1.23 million. The insider now directly holds 705,783 shares of Pinterest Inc. (PINS).