The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares are -70.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.28% or -$0.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +143.39% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.38% down YTD and -1.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.21% and 25.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2020, Macquarie recommended the NCLH stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on July 14, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NCLH stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.11 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $16.23. The forecasts give the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock a price target range of $20.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 14.45% or -42.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -23.00% in the current quarter to -$2.27, down from the $2.23 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$8.03, down -79.40% from $5.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.52 and -$1.92. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$3.85 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,310,671 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 383,467. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 473,281 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Del Rio Frank J, a Pres. & CEO at the company, sold 4,000 shares worth $0.23 million at $57.50 per share on Jan 15. The Pres. & CEO had earlier sold another 4,000 NCLH shares valued at $0.21 million on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $51.80 per share. Del Rio Frank J (Pres. & CEO) sold 4,000 shares at $55.67 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $0.22 million while Ashby Faye L., (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,786 shares on Dec 11 for $99248.0 with each share fetching $55.57.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX), on the other hand, is trading around $3.20 with a market cap of $272.90M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGRX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $0.12 million. This represented a 98.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.04 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.12 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.08 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $103.06 million from $108.89 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $47.79 million while total current assets were at $88.76 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$14.65 million, significantly lower than the -$7.34 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$14.87 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Agile Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 1,389,743 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 602.35k shares after the latest sales, with -176.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.80% with a share float percentage of 67.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agile Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 15.92 million shares worth more than $44.26 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 18.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 5.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.28 million and represent 5.88% of shares outstanding.