The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Veritone Inc. (VERI), Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL)

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) shares are 232.13% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.28% or -$0.37 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +577.87% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.96% down YTD and -14.74% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.81% and -26.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 07, 2019, Craig Hallum recommended the VERI stock is a Hold, while earlier, Craig Hallum had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on July 06, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the VERI stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.20. The forecasts give the Veritone Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.06% or -37.83%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.70% in the current quarter to -$0.2, up from the -$0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.84, up 9.70% from -$1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.19 and -$0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 871,203 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,355,387. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 563,791 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Steelberg Chad, a CEO, Chairman of the Board at the company, bought 14,695 shares worth $0.2 million at $13.60 per share on Jun 15. The President had earlier bought another 14,695 VERI shares valued at $0.2 million on Jun 15. The shares were bought at $13.53 per share. Steelberg Ryan (President) bought 16,701 shares at $11.95 per share on Jun 05 for a total of $0.2 million while Steelberg Ryan, (President) bought 11,880 shares on May 29 for $0.1 million with each share fetching $8.48.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL), on the other hand, is trading around $11.33 with a market cap of $945.34M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.02 and spell out a less modest performance – a -2.81% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (TRIL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TRIL’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$20.11 million. This represented a 17582.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.63 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $135.16 million from $139.9 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $57.97 million while total current assets were at $133.44 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$13.41 million, significantly higher than the -$15.06 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$13.41 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.72% with a share float percentage of 62.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Trillium Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company.