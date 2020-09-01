The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM), LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (AMEX: ZOM) shares are -67.16% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.19% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -78.22% down YTD and -32.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.69% and -31.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the ZOM stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.11. The forecasts give the Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. stock a price target range of $0.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.0% or 78.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 625,000 ZOM shares valued at $100000.0 on Jul 07. The shares were bought at $0.16 per share.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX), on the other hand, is trading around $7.81 with a market cap of $1.45B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LX’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $82.19 million. This represented a 80.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $418.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.30 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.50 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.1 billion from $2.86 billion over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $0.0.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.00% with a share float percentage of 29.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 5.08 million shares worth more than $54.07 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 4.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.9 million and represent 3.06% of shares outstanding.