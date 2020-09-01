These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: Eastman Kodak Company (KODK), Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK)

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) shares are 28.60% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.66% or -$0.04 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +298.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -90.03% down YTD and 123.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.57% and -72.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.98. The forecasts give the Eastman Kodak Company stock a price target range of $1.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -498.0% or -498.0%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 6,335,941 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 427,798. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 46,737 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

CONTINENZA JAMES V, a Executive Chairman at the company, bought 46,737 shares worth $0.1 million at $2.22 per share on Jun 23. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 KODK shares valued at $11100.0 on Jun 23. The shares were bought at $2.22 per share. Katz Philippe D (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $2.48 per share on Jun 11 for a total of $12400.0 while Bullwinkle David E, (CFO and Senior Vice President) bought 2,872 shares on May 18 for $7582.0 with each share fetching $2.64.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK), on the other hand, is trading around $14.65 with a market cap of $1.61B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.82 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CNK’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -6.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $121.25 million. This represented a -1251.11% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.97 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.86 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $5.69 billion from $5.63 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$153.87 million, significantly lower than the $303.58 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$200.83 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Cinemark Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 314,668 shares. Insider sales totaled 5,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.1M shares after the latest sales, with 3.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.00% with a share float percentage of 98.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cinemark Holdings Inc. having a total of 429 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.4 million shares worth more than $143.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 10.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 9.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $111.71 million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.