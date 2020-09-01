These 2 Stocks Seize Spotlight: IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA), Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI)

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares are 377.60% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.74% or -$0.02 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,514.29% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -63.90% down YTD and 92.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.73% and -20.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 15, 2020, Craig Hallum recommended the IZEA stock is a Hold, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on June 26, 2020. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the IZEA stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.43. The forecasts give the IZEA Worldwide Inc. stock a price target range of $1.80 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 37.22% or 37.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.03, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.3, down -4.30% from -$0.29 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.03 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 62 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 610,024 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 66,556 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Murphy Edward H, a President and CEO at the company, bought 7,550 shares worth $13024.0 at $1.73 per share on Jun 16. The President and CEO had earlier bought another 8,500 IZEA shares valued at $9775.0 on Jun 24. The shares were bought at $1.15 per share. Murphy Edward H (President and CEO) bought 8,000 shares at $1.75 per share on Jun 15 for a total of $14011.0 while Murphy Edward H, (President and CEO) bought 7,500 shares on Jun 15 for $46050.0 with each share fetching $6.14.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.31 with a market cap of $30.46M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GHSI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.9 million. This represented a -59.45% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.19 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$4.02 million, significantly lower than the -$2.49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$4.06 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Guardion Health Sciences Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.38M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.20% with a share float percentage of 81.77M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Guardion Health Sciences Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 0.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.