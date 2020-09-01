These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) is 132.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $1.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIOC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.48% off the consensus price target high of $2.06 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 66.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is -22.47% and -13.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.37 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 36.30% off its SMA200. BIOC registered -24.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7946 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5394.

The stock witnessed a -10.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.09%, and is 2.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.69% over the week and 12.43% over the month.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $89.46M and $5.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 214.87% and -48.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-178.70%).

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Biocept Inc. (BIOC) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Biocept Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $2.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 64.20% in year-over-year returns.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in Biocept Inc. (BIOC), with 44.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.03% while institutional investors hold 7.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.17M, and float is at 124.91M with Short Float at 3.54%. Institutions hold 7.99% of the Float.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Biocept Inc. (BIOC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HALE DAVID F, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HALE DAVID F sold 604 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $0.56 per share for a total of $335.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112.0 shares.

Biocept Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 12 that HALE DAVID F (Director) sold a total of 556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 12 and was made at $0.56 per share for $309.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 867.0 shares of the BIOC stock.