These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST)

Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST) is 67.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $31.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The RST stock was last observed hovering at around $29.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.27% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -16.85% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.38, the stock is 10.05% and 34.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.88 million and changing 1.84% at the moment leaves the stock 67.22% off its SMA200. RST registered 66.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.60.

The stock witnessed a 13.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.20%, and is 7.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.40% over the week and 6.20% over the month.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) has around 746 employees, a market worth around $704.51M and $188.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.28% and -2.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (89.60%).

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rosetta Stone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $48.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.80% in year-over-year returns.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) Top Institutional Holders

159 institutions hold shares in Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.65% while institutional investors hold 96.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.10M, and float is at 23.62M with Short Float at 4.71%. Institutions hold 92.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 2.31 million shares valued at $38.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.40% of the RST Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.75 million shares valued at $29.44 million to account for 7.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.54 million shares representing 6.26% and valued at over $25.98 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 1.27 million with a market value of $21.43 million.

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOGUE GEORGE A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOGUE GEORGE A bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $14.53 per share for a total of $14530.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3600.0 shares.

Rosetta Stone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Hulett Mathew N (Co-President) sold a total of 1,101 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $20.00 per share for $22020.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50752.0 shares of the RST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Gaehde Nicholas C (Co-President) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $50000.0. The insider now directly holds 61,642 shares of Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST).

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) that is -35.84% lower over the past 12 months. K12 Inc. (LRN) is 41.21% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 53.05% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.