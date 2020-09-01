These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for XPeng Inc. (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) is -3.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.20 and a high of $25.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The XPEV stock was last observed hovering at around $22.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.29%.

Currently trading at $20.50, the stock is -6.84% and -6.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.63 million and changing -10.05% at the moment leaves the stock -6.84% off its SMA200.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has around 3676 employees, a market worth around $7.65B and $303.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.30% and -18.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (81.10%).

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 373.17M, and float is at 42.50M.