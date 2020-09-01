This Could Be A Brutal Week For CureVac AG (CVAC), Agenus Inc. (AGEN)

CureVac AG (NASDAQ: CVAC) shares are -1.47% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.88% or -$4.07 lower in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -12.08%.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $4.36 with a market cap of $752.24M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.02 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AGEN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $60.22 million. This represented a -123.49% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $26.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.28 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.38 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $185.78 million from $180.06 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$71.88 million, significantly lower than the $40.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$73.64 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Agenus Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 36.16M shares after the latest sales, with -1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.50% with a share float percentage of 152.92M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Agenus Inc. having a total of 166 institutions that hold shares in the company.