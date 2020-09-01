This Could Be A Brutal Week For Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM), TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares are 125.57% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.10% or -$0.6 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +570.94% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.95% down YTD and 80.88% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.10% and 11.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, UBS recommended the FLDM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Janney had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 06, 2019. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the FLDM stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $14.00. The forecasts give the Fluidigm Corporation stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 50.94% or 34.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 21.70% in the current quarter to -$0.19, up from the -$0.19 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.72, up 13.20% from -$0.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.17 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 23 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 408,797 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,371,530. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 102,430 and 15,643 in purchases and sales respectively.

COLELLA SAMUEL D, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $27738.0 at $2.77 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 FLDM shares valued at $26545.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $2.65 per share. BARTHELEMY NICOLAS (Director) bought 80,000 shares at $3.05 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $0.24 million while BARTHELEMY NICOLAS, (Director) bought 12,257 shares on Feb 13 for $44614.0 with each share fetching $3.64.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.68 with a market cap of $82.94M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 32.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TTI’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -10.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $34.13 million. This represented a 82.26% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $192.44 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.19 billion from $1.27 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $60.39 million, significantly higher than the $38.38 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $40.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at TETRA Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 1,279,408 shares. Insider sales totaled 46,388 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 9.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.38M shares after the latest sales, with 42.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.00% with a share float percentage of 113.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TETRA Technologies Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Roumell Asset Management LLC with over 7.74 million shares worth more than $4.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Roumell Asset Management LLC held 6.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc., with the investment firm holding over 7.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.13 million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.