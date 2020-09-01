This Could Be A Brutal Week For MicroVision Inc. (MVIS), Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC)

MicroVision Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are 119.44% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.95% or -$0.1 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +932.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.20% down YTD and 64.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.44% and -21.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 17, 2015, Rodman & Renshaw recommended the MVIS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Ladenburg Thalmann had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 26, 2017. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the MVIS stock is a “Hold. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.58. The forecasts give the MicroVision Inc. stock a price target range of $0.25 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.25. The two limits represent an downside potential of -532.0% or -532.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.09, down -64.00% from -$0.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.02 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 902,403 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 146,265. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 17,737 in purchases and sales respectively.

TURNER BRIAN V, a Director at the company, bought 35,000 shares worth $30741.0 at $0.88 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier bought another 15,000 MVIS shares valued at $12444.0 on Nov 18. The shares were bought at $0.83 per share.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC), on the other hand, is trading around $2.26 with a market cap of $272.17M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $2.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 22.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.09 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (HMHC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HMHC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -31.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $113.43 million. This represented a 54.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $251.22 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.17 billion from $2.2 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$189.28 million, significantly higher than the -$265.93 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$213.63 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 54 times at Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 297,060 shares. Insider sales totaled 205,944 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 895.91k shares after the latest sales, with 397.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 124.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anchorage Capital Group, LLC with over 19.47 million shares worth more than $35.23 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Anchorage Capital Group, LLC held 15.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP, with the investment firm holding over 15.37 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.82 million and represent 12.21% of shares outstanding.