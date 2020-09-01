This Indicator Is Supporting VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) is 208.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $6.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The VBIV stock was last observed hovering at around $3.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.67% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -42.0% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is 9.65% and 7.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.43 million and changing 6.77% at the moment leaves the stock 112.78% off its SMA200. VBIV registered 601.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 220.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3134 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3605.

The stock witnessed a 4.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 98.14%, and is 33.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.24% over the week and 12.20% over the month.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $984.90M and $1.82M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 815.15% and -38.53% from its 52-week high.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Analyst Forecasts

VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $200k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.60% in year-over-year returns.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Top Institutional Holders

101 institutions hold shares in VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), with 12.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.26% while institutional investors hold 46.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 231.20M, and float is at 150.88M with Short Float at 8.42%. Institutions hold 44.45% of the Float.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC bought 9,090,909 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 24 at a price of $1.10 per share for a total of $10.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55.04 million shares.

VBI Vaccines Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that Diaz-Mitoma Francisco (Chief Medical Officer) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $0.50 per share for $20000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VBIV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, Beattie Nell (Chief Business Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.48 for $4822.0. The insider now directly holds 60,000 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV).

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 72.45% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.5% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.