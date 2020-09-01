Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Is Down -60.83% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Tilray Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) is -60.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.43 and a high of $33.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The TLRY stock was last observed hovering at around $6.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.27% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -11.83% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.71, the stock is -6.19% and -9.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.83 million and changing 1.82% at the moment leaves the stock -41.72% off its SMA200. TLRY registered -73.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.38.

The stock witnessed a -9.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.03%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 6.18% over the month.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) has around 1646 employees, a market worth around $833.92M and $200.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 176.13% and -80.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tilray Inc. (TLRY) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tilray Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.22 with sales reaching $55.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 33.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Top Institutional Holders

217 institutions hold shares in Tilray Inc. (TLRY), with 85.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.04% while institutional investors hold 42.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 124.76M, and float is at 60.16M with Short Float at 37.07%. Institutions hold 13.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 3.19 million shares valued at $22.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.87% of the TLRY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with 1.89 million shares valued at $13.46 million to account for 1.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 1.49 million shares representing 1.34% and valued at over $10.63 million, while Think Investments LP holds 0.98% of the shares totaling 1.1 million with a market value of $7.79 million.

Tilray Inc. (TLRY) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Tilray Inc. (TLRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Greenwood Maryscott, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Greenwood Maryscott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $7.27 per share for a total of $36370.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19204.0 shares.

Tilray Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Auerbach Michael (Director) sold a total of 75,526 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $7.27 per share for $0.55 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TLRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Auerbach Michael (Director) disposed off 279,608 shares at an average price of $7.28 for $2.03 million. The insider now directly holds 274,926 shares of Tilray Inc. (TLRY).