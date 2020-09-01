Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – General Moly Inc. (GMO), Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

General Moly Inc. (AMEX: GMO) shares are -45.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.94% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +24.88% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.85% down YTD and -31.81% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 16.16% and -43.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 27, 2009, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the GMO stock is a Underperform, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Initiated the stock as a Buy on May 19, 2014. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.13. The forecasts give the General Moly Inc. stock a price target range of $0.75 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.75. The two limits represent an upside potential of 82.67% or 82.67%.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 13,001,111 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 473,592. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,640,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 11,111,111 GMO shares valued at $4.3 million on Dec 09. The shares were bought at $0.39 per share.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED), on the other hand, is trading around $0.34 with a market cap of $23.39M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RMED’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.02 million. This represented a -1012.89% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.9 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.43 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.16 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $40.69 million from $36.3 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.0 while total current assets were at $33.78 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$12.84 million, significantly higher than the -$15.75 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$12.89 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Ra Medical Systems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 340,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 130,800 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 32.08M shares after the latest sales, with 0.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.80% with a share float percentage of 60.71M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ra Medical Systems Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.87 million shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alethea Capital Management, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 0.53 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.26 million and represent 0.73% of shares outstanding.