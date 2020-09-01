Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – GoHealth Inc. (GOCO), Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN)

GoHealth Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) shares are -28.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.57% or $0.48 higher in the latest trading session. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.32% and -21.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 10, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the GOCO stock is a Outperform, while earlier, William Blair had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on August 11, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GOCO stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.91 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.44. The forecasts give the GoHealth Inc. stock a price target range of $27.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 48.48% or 22.72%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.42 and $0.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 97,621 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 32,953,201. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 97,621 and 32,953,201 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN), on the other hand, is trading around $1.03 with a market cap of $119.78M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sesen Bio Inc. (SESN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SESN’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$26.34 million. This represented a 199.94% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $26.36 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.24 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.67 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $101.21 million from $104.67 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$18.33 million, significantly lower than the -$16.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$18.33 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Sesen Bio Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 78.5k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.07% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.90% with a share float percentage of 106.34M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sesen Bio Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company.