Time To Sell Or More Gains Ahead? – MannKind Corporation (MNKD), Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares are 34.88% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.75% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +117.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.84% down YTD and 20.83% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.96% and 11.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 25, 2019, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the MNKD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Oppenheimer had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on December 24, 2019. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.40 to suggest that the MNKD stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.74. The forecasts give the MannKind Corporation stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.5% or 30.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.18, up 1.00% from -$0.27 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 16 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 117,533 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 91,510. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 55,994 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Tross Stuart A, a Chief People & Workpl Officer at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $6250.0 at $1.25 per share on Jul 31. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 1,522 MNKD shares valued at $1903.0 on Jul 31. The shares were bought at $1.25 per share. Kendall David M (Chief Medical Officer) bought 4,041 shares at $1.25 per share on Jul 31 for a total of $5051.0 while Castagna Michael, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 5,000 shares on Jul 31 for $6250.0 with each share fetching $1.25.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA), on the other hand, is trading around $23.72 with a market cap of $2.11B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $30.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.15 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NOVA’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -24.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $31.93 million. This represented a 25.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $42.79 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$7.32 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.87 billion from $2.68 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$82.93 million, significantly lower than the -$55.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$357.26 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Sunnova Energy International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 28 times and accounting for 560,340 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,056,633 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.99M shares after the latest sales, with -68.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.80% with a share float percentage of 42.70M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunnova Energy International Inc. having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ECP ControlCo, LLC with over 36.88 million shares worth more than $629.48 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, ECP ControlCo, LLC held 43.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, with the investment firm holding over 9.64 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $164.47 million and represent 11.33% of shares outstanding.