Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Vs. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Those Ticking Clocks

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are -24.34% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.66% or -$0.07 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +126.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.02% down YTD and 33.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 5.97% and -31.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 18, 2017, ROTH Capital recommended the TNXP stock is a Buy, while earlier, ROTH Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on April 18, 2019.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.50% in the current quarter to -$0.16, up from the -$5.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.21 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 5 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 45,241 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,241 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

SULLIVAN GREGORY M, a Chief Medical Officer at the company, bought 20,000 shares worth $20600.0 at $1.03 per share on Aug 17. The Director had earlier bought another 5,391 TNXP shares valued at $4997.0 on Aug 20. The shares were bought at $0.93 per share. Treco James (Director) bought 4,500 shares at $1.06 per share on Aug 14 for a total of $4770.0 while OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y, (Director) bought 5,350 shares on Aug 13 for $5029.0 with each share fetching $0.94.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), on the other hand, is trading around $16.63 with a market cap of $678.01M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $16.60 and spell out a less modest performance – a -0.18% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PLAY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 2.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $193.22 million. This represented a -20.91% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $159.81 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.37 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jul 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.56 billion from $2.37 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $16.82 million, significantly lower than the $85.74 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$38.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 38 times and accounting for 587,794 shares. Insider sales totaled 119,926 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 429.45k shares after the latest sales, with -783.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.90% with a share float percentage of 43.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. having a total of 285 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.1 million shares worth more than $94.68 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.02 million and represent 9.65% of shares outstanding.