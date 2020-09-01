Top attractive stock of the week – Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is -31.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.87 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The GNW stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.65% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -0.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.67% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.02, the stock is 22.29% and 28.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39.91 million and changing 27.43% at the moment leaves the stock -12.58% off its SMA200. GNW registered -31.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3337 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1217.

The stock witnessed a 48.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.33%, and is 13.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.65% over the week and 7.69% over the month.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has around 3100 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $8.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.90. Profit margin for the company is -6.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.50% and -38.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Genworth Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $1.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -71.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.50% in year-over-year returns.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Top Institutional Holders

358 institutions hold shares in Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW), with 5.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.96% while institutional investors hold 74.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 505.40M, and float is at 499.56M with Short Float at 3.34%. Institutions hold 73.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 58.19 million shares valued at $134.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.80% of the GNW Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 46.95 million shares valued at $108.46 million to account for 7.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.6 million shares representing 3.30% and valued at over $45.28 million, while FMR, LLC holds 2.50% of the shares totaling 14.85 million with a market value of $34.31 million.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 11 times.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Independence Holding Company (IHC) that is trading -5.46% down over the past 12 months. Atlantic American Corporation (AAME) is -14.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -40.49% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.24.