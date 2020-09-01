Top attractive stock of the week – Square Inc. (SQ)

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) is 155.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.33 and a high of $161.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The SQ stock was last observed hovering at around $155.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.63% off its average median price target of $160.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.08% off the consensus price target high of $225.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -262.64% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $159.56, the stock is 7.88% and 22.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.57 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 88.55% off its SMA200. SQ registered 158.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.98% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.61M.

The stock witnessed a 22.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 81.32%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Square Inc. (SQ) has around 3835 employees, a market worth around $70.62B and $5.88B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 353.79 and Fwd P/E is 132.31. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 393.54% and -1.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Square Inc. (SQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Square Inc. (SQ) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Square Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $2.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 950.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 228.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 239.70% in year-over-year returns.

Square Inc. (SQ) Top Institutional Holders

1,026 institutions hold shares in Square Inc. (SQ), with 5.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.23% while institutional investors hold 75.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 440.12M, and float is at 364.30M with Short Float at 7.28%. Institutions hold 74.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 35.19 million shares valued at $3.69 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.48% of the SQ Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.67 million shares valued at $2.9 billion to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.45 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $1.94 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 12.3 million with a market value of $1.29 billion.

Square Inc. (SQ) Insider Activity

A total of 134 insider transactions have happened at Square Inc. (SQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 88 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reses Jacqueline D, the company’s Capital Lead. SEC filings show that Reses Jacqueline D sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 20 at a price of $154.64 per share for a total of $5.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Square Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that McKelvey James Morgan Jr. (Director) sold a total of 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $149.79 per share for $29.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 79446.0 shares of the SQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Deighton Paul (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $141.60 for $2.83 million. The insider now directly holds 30,185 shares of Square Inc. (SQ).

Square Inc. (SQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Open Text Corporation (OTEX) that is 16.09% higher over the past 12 months. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) is 26.42% up on the 1-year trading charts.