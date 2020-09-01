Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) growth is a big Buy opportunity

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) is 46.70% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $1.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $1.24 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.21% off the consensus price target high of $1.72 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -40.26% lower than the price target low of $0.77 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is 21.04% and 28.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.56 million and changing 8.00% at the moment leaves the stock 69.31% off its SMA200. TRQ registered 145.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8723 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.6462.

The stock witnessed a 30.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.14%, and is 16.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.33% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) has around 2854 employees, a market worth around $2.00B and $839.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.67 and Fwd P/E is 5.35. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 258.68% and 8.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.30%).

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $253.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -136.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.00% in year-over-year returns.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) Top Institutional Holders

169 institutions hold shares in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ), with 1.07B shares held by insiders accounting for 53.34% while institutional investors hold 83.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.01B, and float is at 939.01M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 38.77% of the Float.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kellogg Company (K) that is trading 12.91% up over the past 12 months. Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is 21.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.66% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.52.