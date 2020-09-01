Unsafe At Current Price? – Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (COCP), Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)

Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) shares are 113.93% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.00% or $0.0 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +135.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.13% down YTD and 13.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -22.63% and -37.28% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the COCP stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.06. The forecasts give the Cocrystal Pharma Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.8% or 78.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -75.00% in the current quarter to -$0.05, up from the -$0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and -$0.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 16,935 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR), on the other hand, is trading around $6.03 with a market cap of $115.11M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CAPR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.49 million. This represented a 7076.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $50000.0. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.23 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $37.13 million from $14.29 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $0.0 while total current assets were at $36.55 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.23 million, significantly higher than the -$3.38 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.34 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at Capricor Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 41,497 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,652 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.82M shares after the latest sales, with 2.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.70% with a share float percentage of 19.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capricor Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.