Unsafe At Current Price? – Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: FRSX) shares are 0.01% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.95% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +125.60% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -46.67% down YTD and 18.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.00% and -32.47% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the FRSX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.04. The forecasts give the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. stock a price target range of $2.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 58.4% or 58.4%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.11 and -$0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.31 for the next year.

Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX), on the other hand, is trading around $1.33 with a market cap of $22.98M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CETX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.1 million. This represented a 27.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.44 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.41 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.47 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $62.83 million from $50.27 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.78 million while total current assets were at $31.14 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$2.23 million, significantly lower than the $3.36 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.77 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Cemtrex Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.41M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 20.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.50% with a share float percentage of 14.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cemtrex Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company.