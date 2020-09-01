UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) on Track to Reach $2.50 in a Year

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) is -49.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $3.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The UTSI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $2.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.0% higher than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.50, the stock is -4.81% and -9.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37.92 million and changing 8.70% at the moment leaves the stock -32.03% off its SMA200. UTSI registered -48.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.03% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.91k.

The stock witnessed a -5.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.63%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.77% over the week and 7.64% over the month.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) has around 478 employees, a market worth around $55.88M and $65.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.64% and -51.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.20%).

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $10M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -182.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -39.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -59.40% in year-over-year returns.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI), with 25.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.40% while institutional investors hold 12.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.60M, and float is at 10.56M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 3.61% of the Float.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is trading -3.95% down over the past 12 months. ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is 7.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.