Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) on Track to Reach $20.00 in a Year

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) is 1591.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $17.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The VXRT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.05% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 65.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.93, the stock is -31.49% and -36.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.26 million and changing -4.82% at the moment leaves the stock 70.38% off its SMA200. VXRT registered 741.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 174.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.82.

The stock witnessed a -36.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 103.08%, and is -19.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.01% over the week and 11.74% over the month.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) has around 28 employees, a market worth around $653.84M and $7.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2231.89% and -66.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.00%).

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vaxart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $1.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 70.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 165.90% in year-over-year returns.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Vaxart Inc. (VXRT), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 36.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.20M, and float is at 108.18M with Short Float at 12.79%. Institutions hold 36.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.37 million shares valued at $29.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.08% of the VXRT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 3.1 million shares valued at $27.41 million to account for 2.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VR Adviser, LLC which holds 2.77 million shares representing 2.53% and valued at over $24.47 million, while Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC holds 1.50% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $14.51 million.

Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC sold 9,385,386 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 29 at a price of $8.29 per share for a total of $77.8 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Vaxart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 26 that ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (Director) sold a total of 18,226,667 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 26 and was made at $10.38 per share for $189.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.44 million shares of the VXRT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC (Director) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $2.77 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 7,000,000 shares of Vaxart Inc. (VXRT).