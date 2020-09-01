Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) is 16.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.97 and a high of $24.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIPS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $145.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.13% off the consensus price target high of $209.66 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 85.94% higher than the price target low of $117.45 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.51, the stock is -20.83% and -21.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.17 million and changing -3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 0.36% off its SMA200. VIPS registered 97.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.70.

The stock witnessed a -27.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.30%, and is -4.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.99% over the week and 4.43% over the month.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) has around 20442 employees, a market worth around $11.27B and $13.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.06 and Fwd P/E is 11.20. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.28% and -32.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.90%).

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $3.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.30% in year-over-year returns.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Top Institutional Holders

499 institutions hold shares in Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), with 56.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.40% while institutional investors hold 64.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 674.78M, and float is at 542.40M with Short Float at 4.27%. Institutions hold 58.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 21.32 million shares valued at $424.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.57% of the VIPS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Acadian Asset Management with 17.85 million shares valued at $355.45 million to account for 3.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 15.41 million shares representing 3.30% and valued at over $306.8 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 15.37 million with a market value of $305.93 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading 44.76% up over the past 12 months. JD.com Inc. (JD) is 157.84% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.51% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 22.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.98.