What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK), Transocean Ltd. (RIG)

Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares are 599.19% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.08% or $1.07 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1,448.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -36.16% down YTD and 647.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.83% and 61.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2019, KeyBanc Capital Mkts recommended the KIRK stock is a Sector Weight, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on May 15, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the KIRK stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.67. The forecasts give the Kirkland’s Inc. stock a price target range of $4.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an downside potential of -116.75% or -116.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.95 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 740,807 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 30,428. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 214,308 and 3,112 in purchases and sales respectively.

Collins Steven J, a Director at the company, bought 12,000 shares worth $33840.0 at $2.82 per share on Jul 09. The Director had earlier bought another 24,000 KIRK shares valued at $71760.0 on Jul 10. The shares were bought at $2.99 per share. Strain Nicole Allyson (Chief Financial Officer) bought 20,000 shares at $2.30 per share on Jun 26 for a total of $46000.0 while Woodward Steven C, (President and CEO) bought 46,808 shares on Jun 26 for $0.11 million with each share fetching $2.37.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG), on the other hand, is trading around $1.22 with a market cap of $694.31M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.86 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RIG’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -37.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.0 million. This represented a 99.57% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $930.0 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.81 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.34 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $22.82 billion from $23.45 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $39.0 million, significantly lower than the $102.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$114.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 9 times at Transocean Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 16,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 147,150 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 35.36M shares after the latest sales, with 1.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.70% with a share float percentage of 579.26M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 509 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 69.61 million shares worth more than $127.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 11.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 59.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $108.45 million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.