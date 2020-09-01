What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – NantKwest Inc. (NK), Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares are 92.61% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.14% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +189.68% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.50% down YTD and -2.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.05% and -34.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 31, 2019, Citigroup recommended the NK stock is a Sell, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on July 08, 2020. 2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NK stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.30. The forecasts give the NantKwest Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.44% or 8.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.30% in the current quarter to -$0.18, down from the -$0.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.75, down -30.20% from -$0.7 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.18 and -$0.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.84 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 8 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,950,634 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 628,890. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,935,634 and 418,758 in purchases and sales respectively.

Thomas John C, a Director at the company, sold 40,000 shares worth $0.38 million at $9.42 per share on Aug 13. The Director had earlier sold another 20,000 NK shares valued at $0.18 million on Aug 19. The shares were sold at $9.19 per share. Thomas John C (Director) sold 20,000 shares at $10.35 per share on Aug 11 for a total of $0.21 million while Cohen Cheryl, (Director) sold 30,000 shares on Aug 11 for $0.3 million with each share fetching $9.96.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY), on the other hand, is trading around $6.48 with a market cap of $3.51B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $5.81 and spell out a less modest performance – a -11.53% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $2.59 billion from $2.84 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $36.5 million while total current assets were at $347.65 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $186.12 million, significantly higher than the $128.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $31.53 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 15.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.70% with a share float percentage of 493.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company.