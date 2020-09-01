What should you know before buying stock in Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) is -84.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.24 and a high of $6.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The CDEV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $0.95 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -46.0% lower than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is -13.03% and -16.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.91 million and changing -6.73% at the moment leaves the stock -60.85% off its SMA200. CDEV registered -84.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.8430 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9906.

The stock witnessed a -7.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.73%, and is -2.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 6.97% over the month.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) has around 195 employees, a market worth around $199.40M and $768.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -69.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 208.76% and -88.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) is a “Hold”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $111.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -51.40% in year-over-year returns.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV), with 5.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.97% while institutional investors hold 109.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 277.13M, and float is at 174.66M with Short Float at 9.22%. Institutions hold 107.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Riverstone Holdings LLC with over 83.46 million shares valued at $74.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 29.99% of the CDEV Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.82 million shares valued at $13.19 million to account for 5.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prescott Group Capital Management, L.L.C. which holds 7.72 million shares representing 2.78% and valued at over $6.88 million, while G.F.W. Energy X, L.P. holds 2.11% of the shares totaling 5.86 million with a market value of $5.22 million.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glyphis George S., the company’s VP, Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Glyphis George S. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $0.75 per share for a total of $18648.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.18 million shares.

Centennial Resource Development Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that REL US Centennial Holdings, LL (Director) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $1.06 per share for $26548.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91.32 million shares of the CDEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $26548.0. The insider now directly holds 91,324,941 shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV).

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is -41.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.72% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.