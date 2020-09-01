Which institution holds the most shares in VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is 768.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $8.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The VVPR stock was last observed hovering at around $8.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87%.

Currently trading at $9.12, the stock is 196.06% and 302.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.15 million and changing 10.55% at the moment leaves the stock 584.75% off its SMA200. VVPR registered 598.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 752.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.42.

The stock witnessed a 427.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 814.29%, and is 177.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 48.72% over the week and 24.39% over the month.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $73.14M and $66.54M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1445.76% and 9.48% from its 52-week high.

.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), with 7.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.28% while institutional investors hold 5.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.02M, and float is at 2.54M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 1.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 89594.0 shares valued at $0.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.66% of the VVPR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 6578.0 shares valued at $8682.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) that is trading 283.13% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 66.33% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10090.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.2.