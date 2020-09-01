Which Institutions Own Shares In Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL)?

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is -88.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $9.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNDL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $0.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 32.0% higher than the price target low of $0.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -27.71% and -48.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.22 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -73.82% off its SMA200. SNDL registered -95.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -77.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5853 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7738.

The stock witnessed a -41.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -59.04%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.33% over the week and 15.14% over the month.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) has around 868 employees, a market worth around $59.65M and $68.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 21.43% and -96.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.70%).

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $17.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -275.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -46.70% in year-over-year returns.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL), with 41.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.25% while institutional investors hold 21.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 106.61M, and float is at 88.33M with Short Float at 7.04%. Institutions hold 14.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.29 million shares valued at $5.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.87% of the SNDL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Arrowgrass Capital Partners LLP with 1.11 million shares valued at $0.88 million to account for 1.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 0.9 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $0.72 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 0.32% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $0.27 million.