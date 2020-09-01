Who are the Institutional Holders in Bilibili Inc. (BILI)?

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) is 153.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.23 and a high of $51.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The BILI stock was last observed hovering at around $47.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.25% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -18.13% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.25, the stock is 6.55% and 7.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.7 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 58.44% off its SMA200. BILI registered 236.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 80.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.56% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.41M.

The stock witnessed a 8.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.20%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.17% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) has around 4791 employees, a market worth around $15.64B and $1.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 257.14% and -7.80% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.60%).

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bilibili Inc. (BILI) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bilibili Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $446.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 70.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 67.90% in year-over-year returns.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in Bilibili Inc. (BILI), with 78.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.40% while institutional investors hold 48.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.63M, and float is at 180.35M with Short Float at 12.57%. Institutions hold 37.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 11.21 million shares valued at $519.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.69% of the BILI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd with 10.0 million shares valued at $463.2 million to account for 23.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. which holds 9.1 million shares representing 21.67% and valued at over $421.61 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 16.02% of the shares totaling 6.73 million with a market value of $311.71 million.