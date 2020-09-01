Who is the Top Investor In Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT)?

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AIMT) is 2.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.09 and a high of $37.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIMT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 21.62% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.56% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -128.13% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.22, the stock is 156.64% and 128.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44.61 million and changing 171.59% at the moment leaves the stock 61.20% off its SMA200. AIMT registered 71.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 49.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.85.

The stock witnessed a 159.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.32%, and is 174.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 4.45% over the month.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) has around 339 employees, a market worth around $2.13B and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 239.15% and -7.51% from its 52-week high.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.98 with sales reaching $1.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) Top Institutional Holders

232 institutions hold shares in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT), with 13.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.86% while institutional investors hold 104.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.18M, and float is at 50.99M with Short Float at 36.12%. Institutions hold 82.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 5.27 million shares valued at $88.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.06% of the AIMT Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.2 million shares valued at $70.22 million to account for 6.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.93 million shares representing 6.00% and valued at over $65.61 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.69% of the shares totaling 3.73 million with a market value of $62.25 million.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ENRIGHT PATRICK G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ENRIGHT PATRICK G bought 16,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $11.06 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 70561.0 shares.

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that ENRIGHT PATRICK G (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $11.40 per share for $1.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6.11 million shares of the AIMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 17, ENRIGHT PATRICK G (Director) acquired 8,787 shares at an average price of $11.50 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 54,348 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT).

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -35.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.6% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.88.