Who is the Top Investor In American International Group Inc. (AIG)?

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is -43.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.07 and a high of $58.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.29% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 6.0% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.14, the stock is -3.20% and -4.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.5 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -21.56% off its SMA200. AIG registered -44.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.63% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.42M.

The stock witnessed a -9.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.46%, and is -1.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.88% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $25.37B and $48.63B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.75. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.33% and -50.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American International Group Inc. (AIG) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $10.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -46.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.00% in year-over-year returns.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Top Institutional Holders

1,105 institutions hold shares in American International Group Inc. (AIG), with 835.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 95.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 866.97M, and float is at 860.73M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 95.68% of the Float.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that JURGENSEN WILLIAM G bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 at a price of $24.10 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35000.0 shares.

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -27.51% down over the past 12 months. Prudential plc (PUK) is 11.02% up on the 1-year trading charts.