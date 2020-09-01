Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Antero Resources Corporation (AR)?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) is 12.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.64 and a high of $4.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The AR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -28.8% lower than the price target low of $2.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.22, the stock is -15.23% and 0.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.7 million and changing -8.00% at the moment leaves the stock 32.12% off its SMA200. AR registered 1.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 138.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3837 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5051.

The stock witnessed a 8.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.94%, and is -15.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.61% over the week and 9.42% over the month.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has around 524 employees, a market worth around $867.18M and $3.87B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 404.70% and -30.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Antero Resources Corporation (AR) is a “Underweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Antero Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $999.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.70% in year-over-year returns.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in Antero Resources Corporation (AR), with 33.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.53% while institutional investors hold 122.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 268.39M, and float is at 223.32M with Short Float at 18.16%. Institutions hold 107.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.27 million shares valued at $56.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.29% of the AR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.88 million shares valued at $45.41 million to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FPR Partners, LLC which holds 17.78 million shares representing 6.62% and valued at over $45.15 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 14.18 million with a market value of $36.01 million.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kennedy Michael N.. SEC filings show that Kennedy Michael N. sold 138,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $2.77 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14324.0 shares.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading 109.55% up over the past 12 months. EQT Corporation (EQT) is 56.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.82% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 45.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.25.