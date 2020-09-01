Why has Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) gained 2.52% in last trading?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 54.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.90 and a high of $42.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $17.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.07% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 18.64% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.90, the stock is -3.32% and -6.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.7 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 6.97% off its SMA200. SPCE registered 72.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.62.

The stock witnessed a -20.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.15%, and is 1.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.73% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 721 employees, a market worth around $4.15B and $4.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 159.42% and -57.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.60%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $1.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.50% year-over-year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

150 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), with 141.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 67.42% while institutional investors hold 59.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 211.79M, and float is at 168.10M with Short Float at 20.72%. Institutions hold 19.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.69 million shares valued at $125.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.66% of the SPCE Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.42 million shares valued at $72.21 million to account for 2.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.38 million shares representing 2.08% and valued at over $71.54 million, while Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds 1.73% of the shares totaling 3.63 million with a market value of $59.31 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vieco 10 Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Vieco 10 Ltd sold 12,330,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $15.05 per share for a total of $185.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77.29 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Vieco 10 Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 170,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $16.24 per share for $2.76 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89.62 million shares of the SPCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, Vieco 10 Ltd (10% Owner) disposed off 20,650,000 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $309.75 million. The insider now directly holds 89,790,438 shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE).