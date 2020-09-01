Why Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is the topic of conversation today

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBX) is 165.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $4.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The HTBX stock was last observed hovering at around $1.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 74.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.26, the stock is -25.24% and -21.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.71 million and changing -5.97% at the moment leaves the stock 57.49% off its SMA200. HTBX registered 142.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 108.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9440 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9784.

The stock witnessed a -41.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 57.99%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.50% over the week and 11.15% over the month.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) has around 36 employees, a market worth around $173.20M and $3.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 546.15% and -70.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-151.80%).

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Heat Biologics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $500k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8,233.30% in year-over-year returns.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX), with 8.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.04% while institutional investors hold 14.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.93M, and float is at 75.53M with Short Float at 6.78%. Institutions hold 13.56% of the Float.

Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.