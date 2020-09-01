Why KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is the topic of conversation today

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) is 36.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.79 and a high of $53.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The BEKE stock was last observed hovering at around $49.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.54% off its average median price target of $107.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.4% off the consensus price target high of $107.75 offered by analysts, but current levels are 52.4% higher than the price target low of $107.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.29, the stock is 18.74% and 18.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.95 million and changing 3.10% at the moment leaves the stock 18.74% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.19.

The stock witnessed 11.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.06% over the week.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) has around 87706 employees, a market worth around $54.52B and $7.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 119.28. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.34% and -3.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (265.00%).

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Analyst Forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $15.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.70% this year.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.06B, and float is at 35.33M.